JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TS. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.79. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $25.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.