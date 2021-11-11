JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRRFY. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 66,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.