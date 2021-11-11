JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,389 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Kornit Digital by 8.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 933,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after acquiring an additional 68,940 shares during the period. Noked Capital LTD increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Noked Capital LTD now owns 273,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,728,000 after buying an additional 165,366 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.90.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $161.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.42 and a 200-day moving average of $128.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.62 and a beta of 1.75. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $170.67.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

