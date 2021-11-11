Julie Wainwright Sells 150,000 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $39,230.97.

On Friday, October 1st, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $388,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $382,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 16,030 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $193,642.40.

REAL stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. 4,974,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,320. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in The RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on REAL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

