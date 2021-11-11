Juniper Networks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 34,464 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 968% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,226 call options.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 79.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,464,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,717 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 169,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 63,638 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 80.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,928,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $53,085,000 after acquiring an additional 859,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

