JUST Price Reaches $0.0835 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0835 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $188.76 million and $521.44 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00074135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00073808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00096514 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,711.11 or 0.07258719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,889.05 or 0.99978823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00040916 BTC.

About JUST

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

