K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Shares Down 3.1%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.54. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

KBRLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71.

K-Bro Linen, Inc engages in the provision of linen services to healthcare institutions hotels and other commercial accounts. It operates through the Canadian and UK segments. The Canadian segment provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors in in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montréal, and Québec City.

