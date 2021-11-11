Kadena Trading Up 173.6% This Week (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.48 or 0.00036264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 173.6% higher against the US dollar. Kadena has a total market cap of $3.69 billion and approximately $311.97 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00071322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00072758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00098135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,602.46 or 0.99794670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,570.61 or 0.07060445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00020149 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,150,240 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.