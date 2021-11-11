Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kadmon in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kadmon’s FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 1,167.37% and a negative net margin of 747.49%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of KDMN opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. Kadmon has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kadmon during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kadmon by 20.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

