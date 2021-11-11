Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,277 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 13,098.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,443,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,476,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,197,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 860,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Kadmon stock remained flat at $$9.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,942,842. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 747.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

