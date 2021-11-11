Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $760.98 Million

Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce $760.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $745.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $776.06 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $693.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KSU shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $310.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,905. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $185.19 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.47 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 2,193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

