KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Holdings Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 56.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79,176 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 695.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 80,334 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,682 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

KAR stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,475.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

