Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Desjardins also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$69.57 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KRR. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

TSE KRR opened at C$4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The firm has a market cap of C$703.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.60. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$4.97.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

