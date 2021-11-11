Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after buying an additional 1,031,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after buying an additional 955,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,027,000 after buying an additional 484,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4,350.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 392,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 383,908 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,488,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after buying an additional 267,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

