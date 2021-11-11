Keith Orford Sells 51,810 Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $43,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CALA opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.57. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $6.19.
Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.
About Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
