Kelly Hefner Barrett Buys 3,000 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE COLD opened at $29.66 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.86, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.01.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

