Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. Kelly Services has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,952. The stock has a market cap of $746.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Kelly Services worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.