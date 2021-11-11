Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €76.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Covestro in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Covestro in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €68.85 ($81.00).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €55.02 ($64.73) on Monday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €41.64 ($48.99) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

