Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €80.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Varta in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €98.83 ($116.27).

Varta stock opened at €116.25 ($136.76) on Monday. Varta has a 52-week low of €99.70 ($117.29) and a 52-week high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €130.18.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

