Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €143.61 ($168.95).

Shares of LEG opened at €126.25 ($148.53) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €128.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €126.30. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

