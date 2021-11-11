Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-$0.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,116. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.63 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 14.26% of Key Tronic worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

