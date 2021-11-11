KeyCorp Comments on MYR Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MYR Group in a report issued on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $109.40 on Tuesday. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $116.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MYR Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $128,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,143,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,058 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,882. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

