KeyCorp Cuts International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $44.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $49.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. International Paper has a one year low of $46.40 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.96%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after acquiring an additional 947,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,779,000 after acquiring an additional 241,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,935,000 after acquiring an additional 124,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

