KeyCorp Raises Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target to $98.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

DEN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.13.

Shares of DEN opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. Denbury has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 3.67.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denbury will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury by 21.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 539.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,425,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury by 206.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 244.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,171 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

