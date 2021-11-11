KeyCorp Weighs in on Janus International Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Janus International Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Janus International Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

JBI stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Janus International Group has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $15.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $3,561,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 837,216 shares of company stock worth $12,371,966 in the last 90 days.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

