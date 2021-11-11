Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 333.54 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 334 ($4.36). 173,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 304,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339 ($4.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of £206.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 345.39.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.