Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) Hits New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 9747912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.
Specifically, major shareholder Vinod Khosla acquired 750,000 shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31.
Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:KVSB)
Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
