Kiersten Robinson Sells 12,419 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE F opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,784 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,145 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after buying an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.