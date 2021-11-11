Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $359.00

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 359 ($4.69) and last traded at GBX 356 ($4.65), with a volume of 159928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.38).

KCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Kin and Carta from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Kin and Carta from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Kin and Carta from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 288.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 248. The stock has a market capitalization of £607.56 million and a P/E ratio of 239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

