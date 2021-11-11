Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 610 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $243.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.72. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.69 and a 12-month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

