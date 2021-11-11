Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

BSCO opened at $21.94 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16.

