Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,459,000 after buying an additional 307,473 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,108,000 after buying an additional 222,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.63. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $75.64.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

