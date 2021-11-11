Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Kion Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,367. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.46. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

