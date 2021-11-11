KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $419.33

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $419.33 and last traded at $412.84, with a volume of 1246678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $416.73.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

Get KLA alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Amundi bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in KLA by 262.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in KLA by 72.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in KLA by 107.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 411,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,813,000 after purchasing an additional 213,732 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.