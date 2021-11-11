Klever (KLV) Price Tops $0.0475 on Major Exchanges

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, Klever has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market cap of $161.46 million and $5.75 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00071728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00074167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00097557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,719.66 or 1.00085836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,585.32 or 0.07090980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00020024 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.