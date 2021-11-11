Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.45. Approximately 23,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 13,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KHOLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

