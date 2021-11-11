Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
KOD opened at $111.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day moving average is $95.66. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $171.21.
In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 86,932 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.83 per share, with a total value of $8,330,693.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $694,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 305,194 shares of company stock worth $28,010,462 and have sold 20,850 shares worth $2,106,476. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.64.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
