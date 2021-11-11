Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KOD opened at $111.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day moving average is $95.66. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $171.21.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 86,932 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.83 per share, with a total value of $8,330,693.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $694,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 305,194 shares of company stock worth $28,010,462 and have sold 20,850 shares worth $2,106,476. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kodiak Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Kodiak Sciences worth $25,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.64.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

