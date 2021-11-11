KoHo Chain Price Down 6% This Week (KHC)

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One KoHo Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KoHo Chain has traded down 6% against the dollar. KoHo Chain has a total market capitalization of $169,756.51 and approximately $2,269.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00073810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00074499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00097191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,710.08 or 0.07245777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,096.55 or 1.00141632 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00020286 BTC.

About KoHo Chain

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

Buying and Selling KoHo Chain

