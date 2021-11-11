Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Krispy Kreme updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. 2,638,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,759. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $21.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 234,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,378,023.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,531,326 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,768.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNUT. CL King began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 target price for the company. Truist Securities downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

