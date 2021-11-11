Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KRON opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Kronos Bio has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $201,330.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,578.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 70,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

