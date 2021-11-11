Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $87.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 76,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

