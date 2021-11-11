KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded KVH Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
KVHI stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $15.29.
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
