KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded KVH Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

KVHI stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KVH Industries by 44.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in KVH Industries by 13.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

