L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 720,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,706 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $155,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 263.8% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 117,671.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,390,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $223.46 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,542,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

