La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “
LJPC stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 75.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 731,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
