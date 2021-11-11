La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

LJPC stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. Equities research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 75.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 731,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

