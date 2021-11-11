Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. UBS Group cut their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Shares of MMM opened at $182.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

