Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 39.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Linde by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Linde by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Linde by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $336.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.71.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

