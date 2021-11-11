Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.92.

QCOM stock opened at $159.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average of $138.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

