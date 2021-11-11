Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in National Grid by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE NGG opened at $65.01 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.