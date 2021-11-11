Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,218 shares of company stock worth $46,070,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

Shares of ECL opened at $233.38 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.11 and a 12-month high of $234.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.65.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

