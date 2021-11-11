Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Sells $5,081,640.99 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LRCX opened at $605.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $581.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $410.00 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,430,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

